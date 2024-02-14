Mary celebrates her 95th birthday

Mary Corcoran, a beloved figure in the Boorowa Musical and Dramatic Society, recently reached a remarkable milestone as she celebrated her 95th birthday.
Renowned for her exceptional talent and dedication to the arts, Mary's legacy spans over six decades, leaving an indelible mark on the local community.
Having been a pivotal figure in the Boorowa Musical and Dramatic Society for over 65 years, Mary Corcoran reflects on her journey with fond memories and a sense of fulfillment.
The society, which sadly disbanded in 2023, served as a hub for artistic expression and cultural enrichment in the region.
Mary's musical prowess was cultivated through rigorous training under esteemed mentors.
At the prestigious Sydney Conservatorium, she honed her piano skills under the tutelage of Alexander Swerjensky, a distinguished Russian master.
Additionally, Mary received vocal training from the renowned English educator Godfrey Stirling, further enriching her musical repertoire.
Her pursuit of excellence in music education saw her boarding in Sydney for two years from 1948 to 1949.
Undeterred by distance, she undertook a gruelling weekly commute by train from her hometown of Forbes for the third year of her studies-a testament to her unwavering dedication and passion for music.
Throughout her illustrious career, Corcoran consistently brought a sense of commitment and professionalism to her musical endeavors, enriching the cultural fabric of Boorowa.
Her contributions have been nothing short of transformative, leaving an enduring impact on generations of artists and enthusiasts alike.
In recognition of her outstanding service to the Boorowa community, Mary Corcoran was honored with the prestigious Len and Joan Oxley Memorial Award in 2019.
The award stands as a testament to her tireless dedication and invaluable contributions to the local arts scene.
As Mary Corcoran celebrates this significant milestone, her legacy continues to inspire and uplift the community of Boorowa.
Her passion for music and unwavering commitment to artistic excellence serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of performers and enthusiasts alike.
