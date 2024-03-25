Fined $400 for drug possession

A Cowra man has been fined $400 for possessing prohibited drugs.
There was no appearance from Joel Gardener-Hedger of Cooyal Street, when his name was called to answer the charge before magistrate Rana Daher on January 25, 2024.
According to police documents 22 year-old Gardener-Hedges was arrested by police on an outstanding warrant, for unrelated matters, after they saw him on the footpath outside a house in Cooyal Street.
It was about 1.35pm on September 1 last year when police sighted Gardener-Hedges.
At the time, police said, he was in possession of a number of items, including a Tommy Hillfiger men's wallet which the police seized and searched locating a number of items in the name of the accused.
Police also located a small satchel containing 0.2 grams of a substance which he accused made full admissions to being methamphetamine.
