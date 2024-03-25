Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fined $400 for drug possession

March 25 2024 - 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fined $400 for drug possession
Fined $400 for drug possession

A Cowra man has been fined $400 for possessing prohibited drugs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.