Teacher returns an author

Former St Raphael's teacher Judy Cannon is now a published author.
Her first picture book for children was inspired by a trip to Taronga Western Plains Zoo with her grandchildren and is published by Little Steps Publishing in Chippendale.
The book, Who Has The Biggest Mouth, considers the characteristics of various Zoo animals with the question arising - who has the biggest mouth?
The original and captivating illustrations, done by talented professional artist, Verena Heirich make the book exceptionally appealing to young children.
Judy recently returned to St Raphael's to present the book to students.
This delightful picture book can be purchased from Books Plus, Howick Street, Bathurst or from Judy herself by phoning 0415945959.
