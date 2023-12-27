Cowra is all set to party on New Year's Eve

Cowra's New Year's Eve Beach party is set to rock the town again this year.
The party is now in its 6th year and set to kick off at 6pm at the Cowra Showground on New Year's Eve.
Cost is just $5 per person and free for those under five.
Gate admission is used solely to fund the event which is family friendly and alcohol free. Sponsors of this year's event are Allied Pinnacle and the Cowra Bowling Club.
There will be plenty on offer to entertain the whole family with food stalls, a dunking tank, sack, and egg and spoon races, a reptile display, horse drawn carriage rides, mud pit with tug-o-war, beach volley ball, a small toddlers jumping castle and more.
Local D J, Terry Lovett, will have the crowd rocking and activities for the kids.
Of course the grand finale will be the fireworks spectacular.
Special needs groups will be given earlier access so they have the opportunity to enjoy the festivities before the crowds arrive.
As with past years donations will be taken at the gate and this year the beneficiary will be the Cowra Army Cadets who are raising money to attend exercises on Norfolk Island.
In the past donations have gone towards Riding for the Disabled, Cowra Community Chest and BlazeAid.
"In the years we've been operating we have seen droughts, bushfires, COVID and floods," one of the organisers, Ray Johnson said.
And, organisers proudly boast Cowra's New Year's Eve party created history as one of the few events of its type able to go ahead during COVID pandemic two years ago, with people able to drive into the showground to enjoy the fireworks show.
Opening the event this year will be special guests, Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke and Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Ruth Fagan.
