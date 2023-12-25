Bricks thrown through windows in financial dispute

"We live in a civiliased society...throwing bricks into someone's house is unacceptable," Magistrate Rana Daher told Timothy Doolan, 33, at Cowra Local Court on November 29.
Doolan, of Robert Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty to destroy or damage property.
The court heard, according to his solicitor, there had been "on going tension," between Doolan and the victim who Doolan claimed owed him money, to which Ms Daher told Doolan "throwing bricks into someone's house, that is serious".
According to police documents the charge against Doolan came about on September 1, about 2.50pm when Doolan visited the victim's residence and began calling out to the victim.
After Doolan was told by the victim to leave the premises police said he threw bricks into two separate windows, one being where the victim was located.
A nearby highway patrol officer who was doing random breath testing heard the commotion and attended the residence and witnessed Doolan leaving the property.
Doolan was then detained by police, cautioned and questioned before making admissions to breaking both windows.
Magistrate Daher fined Doolan $200 and placed him on a Community Corrections Order for six months.
