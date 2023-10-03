Man charged with affray suffered a broken nose

In a recent court hearing, 35-year-old Adam Stricke, a father and qualified mechanic who moved to Australia from England in 2001, pleaded guilty to an affray charge.
The incident occurred in Cowra, where Stricke has resided for the past five years.
Stricke, 35, of Lowan Place, found himself in court after an incident during which he suffered a broken nose.
According to the police facts submitted to the court, Stricke and a co-accused spent the afternoon consuming significant amounts of alcohol and smoking cannabis at the co-accused's residence.
A heated argument ensued, with both parties shouting abusive language audible to neighbouring houses.
The verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, involving pushing.
The co-accused delivered a punch to Stricke's face. Subsequently, when the co-accused retreated into his home, Stricke attempted to follow.
Police said it was at this point the co-accused re-emerged with a kitchen-style cutting knife.
After discarding the knife, the co-accused forcibly threw Stricke to the ground and delivered a powerful kick to his head, resulting in a broken nose for Stricke.
As a consequence of his guilty plea, Stricke was ordered to pay a $200 fine.
