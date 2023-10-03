Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Man charged with affray suffered a broken nose

October 3 2023 - 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged with affray suffered a broken nose
Man charged with affray suffered a broken nose

In a recent court hearing, 35-year-old Adam Stricke, a father and qualified mechanic who moved to Australia from England in 2001, pleaded guilty to an affray charge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.