Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Hell is an angel among us

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
October 31 2023 - 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra's Australia Day amassador Eren Incekara with 2023 Citizen of the Year Hellen Horton. Photo Andrew Fisher.
Cowra's Australia Day amassador Eren Incekara with 2023 Citizen of the Year Hellen Horton. Photo Andrew Fisher.

A beloved figure among the town's younger generation, Cowra's 2023 Citizen of the Year Hellen 'Hell' Horton is encouraging her fellow residents to nominate someone for the 2024 Cowra Austtralia Day awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.