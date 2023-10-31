Hell is an angel among us

A beloved figure among the town's younger generation, Cowra's 2023 Citizen of the Year Hellen 'Hell' Horton is encouraging her fellow residents to nominate someone for the 2024 Cowra Austtralia Day awards.
"I would encourage anyone who sees good work in our community to nominate these people for Cowra Citizen of The Year," Hell Horton said.
"The work is most definitely not done for the accolades, but to get the nod from your community when you love it, and the work you do so much, definitely means more than I can put into words," she said.
"Even to be nominated at all is a true honour."
The awards seek to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of local residents and community groups across the Cowra Shire.
"Don't let those unsung heroes go unnoticed. Now's the time to nominate someone who inspires you for an award this Australia Day," chair of Cowra's Australia Day committee, Cr Cheryl Downing said.
"There are so many people in Cowra and the surrounding areas that work tirelessly in volunteer roles to help enrich the lives of others, so please consider putting in a nomination. The Australia Day Awards are one way we can give recognition to their efforts and achievements," Cr Downing said.
Nominations are being taken for the following awards:
Nominating someone is as easy as filling out an application form and returning it to Cowra Council by Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Nomination forms are available from Cowra Council's Customer Service Centre in Kendal Street or online on the Council's website.
As a mother of two boys, Hell Horton brings a unique perspective to her interactions with the town's youth in her role at the Cowra Information and Neiighbourhood Centre, blending maternal warmth with a firm sense of responsibility.
Her commitment to community service transcends the boundaries of a 9-to-5 workday; every spare moment is dedicated to the betterment of the town she holds dear.
