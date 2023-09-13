Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Youth recognised for service to community

Updated September 13 2023 - 11:20am, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four outstanding young locals have been recognised for making a difference in our community, with the announcement of nominees for the biennial Cowra Youth Peace Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.