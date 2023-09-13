Youth recognised for service to community

Four outstanding young locals have been recognised for making a difference in our community, with the announcement of nominees for the biennial Cowra Youth Peace Award.
The Cowra Youth Peace Award is an initiative of the Australian Chapter of the World Peace Bell Association in partnership with Cowra Council and the Rotary Club of Cowra.
"The Award recognises young people in the Cowra Shire who have demonstrated strong community leadership and embody the ideals of peace through their actions and relationships with others," said Chair of the Australian Chapter of the World Peace Bell Association, Cr Cheryl Downing.
The nominations for the 2023 Cowra Youth Peace Award are:
Alli-Rose Cranney (14 years) Alli-Rose is a student at Cowra Ballet School. She is also a junior assistant teacher who volunteers her time to help students in the Junior Jazz class. Alli-Rose has a loving and caring personality, always seeking to brighten someone's day and help them to see joy in the world. Alli-Rose is a member of Torsion Youth Choreographic Ensemble and often dedicates her weekends to performing at various local community events.
Cohan Howden (14 years) Cohan is always helping others in the community by participating in events alongside Rotary and the Cowra Youth Council. He is currently Chair of Youth Council. Cohan helps his mother with her organisation for stillborn babies, Chances Clothes Project by sorting clothing and taking photos of the baby clothing. Cohan also attends events for Neighbourhood Watch.
Samuel Haeata (19 years) Samuel Haeata is a Cowra local who works at Kendal Street café. Sam is adored by customers due to his kind hearted nature and helpfulness. He is a great worker and always brings happiness and joy into the workplace. Sam also does a tremendous amount of volunteering for the Cowra community, volunteering his spare time at the PCYC and at Cowra High School and other local sporting clubs, helping run sporting events for the youth of Cowra.
Emma Haslam (15 years) always promoting positivity and respect for others, Emma sees a need and does something about it. Emma always aims to live the motto of strength and gentleness and the utmost respect for staff and students across all grades. Emma has great compassion for those less fortunate than herself and seeks to assist others by raising funds for charity.
Award nominees will attend the 2023 Cowra Peace Day Dinner at the Cowra Bowling Club on Tuesday, September 19 for the award presentation. Community members are encouraged to attend the Cowra Community World Peace Bell Ceremony in Civic Square, on Tuesday, September 19 at 12pm to celebrate the International Day of Peace.
