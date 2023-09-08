Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Everything for the man on the land at Lachlan Fertilizers field day

September 8 2023 - 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lachlan Fertilizers Rural Cowra are welcoming more 20 of their suppliers on Friday, September 15 2023, for their field day to be held at their 7391 Boorowa Road site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.