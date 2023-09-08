Everything for the man on the land at Lachlan Fertilizers field day

Lachlan Fertilizers Rural Cowra are welcoming more 20 of their suppliers on Friday, September 15 2023, for their field day to be held at their 7391 Boorowa Road site.
It has been several years since their last one, and Lachlan Fertilizers Rural are very excited to be bringing this back to the Cowra region.
There will be a huge range of suppliers in attendance.
Suppliers will be available to provide advice on everything for the man on the land ranging from animal health and nutrition, electric fencing, weighing and EID technologies, spraying, spreading and seed companies, to water, rural fencing, and pet food.
They will also have agricultural drones on display, along with their own spreader.
Lachlan Fertilizers Rural's team of agronomists will be in attendance, to answer any of your questions, as well as their merchandise staff to help with any enquiries.
There will be many opportunities to speak to supplier representatives as well, who are always great sources of knowledge and can assist with any questions.
This event is open to all those interested, and there is no cost to come along.
There will be a coffee van and BBQ lunch available for all visitors, which has been generously supported by the suppliers attending the day.
There are several lucky door prizes up for grabs as well, so don't miss your chance to get your hands on one of those.
The suppliers attending the day include:
Zoetis, Virbac, Elanco, Thunderbird, Conron Stockcrete, Rural Financial Counselling Services, Barenbrug Seeds, Enduro Pet, Philmac, Waratah, Riverina Stockfeeds, ProAgni, Gallagher Animal Management, Datamars, Coopers, Allflex, Troy Laboratories, Bainbridge Vet, Rapid Plas Group, Rapid Spray, Rods Livestock Nutrition and Ag Drones Australia.
For all enquiries, please contact the Lachlan Fertilizers Rural Cowra branch on 02 6342 1844, or by emailing Emma Boland via eboland@lachfert.com.au.
Any additions to the supplier list and more details about the day will also be posted on the Lachlan Fertilizers Rural facebook page over the next week.
