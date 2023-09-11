Man jailed three months for driving disqualified

Joseph Paul Doolan, a 45-year-old resident of Front Street in Cowra, found himself facing severe consequences when he pleaded guilty via audio-visual link to a charge of driving with his licence cancelled.
The matter was brought before the Local Court on August 30.
Magistrate Rana Daher sentenced Doolan to three months in jail and disqualified him from driving for seven months.
Doolan's solicitor provided the court with some context for his client's actions revealing Doolan had been "couch surfing" in both Cowra and Bathurst for an extended period.
His solicitor said during this time, he had lost track of the status of his driver's licence and was unaware it had been cancelled.
However, his extensive traffic history played a significant role in his sentence.
Doolan has faced multiple charges and convictions related to traffic offences in the past.
According to police documents presented to the court Doolan showed little remorse for his actions and had gone to great lengths to evade police apprehension.
The police said Doolan was, on June 20, about 12.45 am traveling on Morilla Street and when police signalled for him to stop.
When he did stop Doolan fled from his vehicle, attempting to evade police.
After a foot chase, police eventually located him hiding at a residence on Victor Street.
Magistrate Daher determined that there were no grounds to grant Doolan an Intensive Corrections Order to be served in the community.
His sentence was backdated, making him eligible for release on September 19.
