Cowra branch safe for another three years

Cowra's Commonwealth Bank customers will be buoyed by the news the Commonwealth Bank has committed to keep its regional branches open until at least the end of 2026.
The bank made the announcement last Friday amid turmoil in Gundagai and Temora where the National Australia Bank is closing its branches in September.
Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack welcomed the Commonwealth Bank's move.
"It comes at a time when the Gundagai and Temora communities are still reeling from the announcement that their National Australia Bank branches will close in September," Mr McCormack said.
Mr McCormack said the Commonwealth Bank was doing its duty as a responsible corporate citizen showing "respect to those who call the Riverina and Central West home".
"I appreciate that it is not a guarantee of banks staying open but it is a commitment to the regions.
"I encourage all banks with a regional footprint to follow this lead to ensure our smaller communities are reassured in what are challenging times for all Australians," Mr McCormack said.
Commonwealth Bank Retail Banking Services Group Executive, Angus Sullivan, said while the Commonwealth recognises the way people are banking is changing.
The Commonwealth, he said, "Through this time of change (wants) to support customers in regional areas who prefer banking in branch and so we will maintain our existing face-to-face services in these communities".
Mr Sullivan said the announcement ensures CBA continues to offer the largest branch network in Australia, providing customers across the country with a wide range of flexible banking options and locations.
"We look forward to working closely with regional communities over the next three years to refine how we better support and familiarise them with all the CBA banking services available," Mr Sullivan said.
In February 2023, CBA was the first major bank to commit to keeping regional branches open for the rest of the year. This renewed commitment provides further reassurance to regional communities.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
