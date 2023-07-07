Cowra Guardian
Cowra branch safe for another three years

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated July 7 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 11:03am
Federal member for Riverina Michael McCormack has welcomed the Commonwealth Bank's commitment to keep regional branches for at least another three years.
Cowra's Commonwealth Bank customers will be buoyed by the news the Commonwealth Bank has committed to keep its regional branches open until at least the end of 2026.

Local News

