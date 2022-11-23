Welcome to the 2022 Western Rural Guide

A career in farming and agriculture is always guaranteed to bring surprises, both good and bad. Life on the land is never easy and following a mixed few years, there was light at the end of the tunnel for a lot of families. Drought, fires, mice plagues and a global pandemic have all been overcome, only for the rain to settle in... lots of rain.
However, true to form, the community spirit, dedication and camaraderie of our farmers, their families, and their friends continues to shine through. While things can be tough, there is always support available in regional and rural NSW for those who need it, and things are starting to look a lot brighter.
This season's harvest can still turn out to be one of the best in years, stock are looking as healthy as ever, and both private and government investment in agriculture continues to grow.
This years' publication of the Western Rural Guide is dedicated to those people toiling on the land to make a living and provide Australia with many of it agricultural needs. We have put together a great range of ideas, tips, information, and insights into rural life. So click here, sit back, and we hope you enjoy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.