Cowra Guardian

A better life on the land

November 24 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Welcome to the 2022 Western Rural Guide

A career in farming and agriculture is always guaranteed to bring surprises, both good and bad. Life on the land is never easy and following a mixed few years, there was light at the end of the tunnel for a lot of families. Drought, fires, mice plagues and a global pandemic have all been overcome, only for the rain to settle in... lots of rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.