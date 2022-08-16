Cowra Guardian
Elsie reflects on 79 years with the Red Cross

August 16 2022 - 11:30pm
Elsie cutting the cake celebrating the Red Cross' 108th birthday on Wednesday. Image supplied.

You may have had a chat with her a community event or fundraising drive for Cowra Branch of the Red Cross over the years, as Elsie Bryant has celebrated 79 years with the charity organisation this year.

