Tributes to late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Cowra commemorations

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated August 5 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:18am
Floral tributes were placed at the base of a tree planted in 2014 in honour of the late Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe when the ambassador of Japan Shingo Yamagami and Consul-General Mashiko Kiya visited Cowra on Friday.

