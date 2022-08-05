Tributes to late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Cowra commemorations

Floral tributes were placed at the base of a tree planted in 2014 in honour of the late Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe when the ambassador of Japan Shingo Yamagami and Consul-General Mashiko Kiya visited Cowra on Friday.
Mr Yamagami and Mr Kiya were in Cowra as part of the town's 78th commemoration of the Japanese Prisoner of War camp breakout.
"This is a small but very important ceremony to acknowledge the untimely passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," Cowra mayor Bill West said.
"The opportunity to place some flowers as a mark of respect and appreciation is a solemn occasion marking the contribution Mr Abe made to world peace, the global community, the people of Japan and also the people of Australia and Cowra.
"This tree planted at his request in 2014 reflects his commitment to all those wonderful causes.
"It's also an opportunity for the people of Cowra to express our condolences to the Ambassador, the Consul-General and the people of Japan on the sad loss of Shinzo Abe and reflect upon the wonderful deeds he did," Cr West said.
Mr Yamagami said Japan is still shocked by the loss of Mr Abe in such a tragic event.
"We recall this tree was planted in 2014. Seventy years prior to that another tragedy took place, the Cowra Breakout.
"When this tree was planted 70 years after that breakout the Prime Minister must have felt so proud of the post-war reconciliation, post-war achievement Australia and Japan had accomplished.
"In that spirit it is incumbent upon us to build on the legacy left by the late Prime Minister Abe so that we can make the friendship between Cowra and Japan, friendship between Australia and Japan everlasting," Mr Yamagami said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
