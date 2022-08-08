Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Cowra senior cricket in doubt after failed attempt at forming a new committee

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated August 8 2022 - 5:31am, first published 3:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior cricket in Cowra is in serious doubt with a committee still not formed to run the 2022-23 competition.

The future of senior cricket in Cowra is in doubt after a failed attempt recently to hold an annual general meeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.