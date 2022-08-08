Cowra senior cricket in doubt after failed attempt at forming a new committee

The future of senior cricket in Cowra is in doubt after a failed attempt recently to hold an annual general meeting.
Cowra Cricket president Scott Wilson, who is not re-standing for the position, said a second attempt to form a new committee at the Cowra Bowling Club on Tuesday, August 16 at 6.30pm
If a committee isn't formed Cowra could have no senior cricket in the 2022-23 season.
"Definitely not," Wilson said when asked if he would re-stand.
Along with needing a new president Cowra Cricket is also looking for a vice president, secretary, treasurer and a Working with Children officer.
"We also need players to commit to their clubs," Wilson said.
"Half our problem is no one is committed from the clubs which puts everyone in limbo."
So far Valleys is the only Cowra club committed to play in the Lachlan Premier League Cricket competition which last year was made up of three Parkes teams, Cambridge Cats, Parkes Colts, Reedy Creek Raptors and Valleys.
Four teams took part in the Cowra District Cricket Association second grade competition - Grenfell, Cowra Bowling Club, Valleys and Morongla.
"B grade is up in the air because it looks like we might only have three teams," Wilson said.
"We might have to join another competition which is not ideal."
Wilson said the state of the competition is heavily impacted by "the lack of juniors".
"We've lost seven players out of our rep side from last year. We're just struggling for numbers, our rep sides are in doubt as well.
"Six or seven have left for university and there were only five under 15 cricketers in town last year."
Wilson said Cowra were keen to play in the Western Premier League again this season but as a combined Parkes/Cowra side.
That proposal has fallen over with Parkes electing to field its own team.
"We were keen because we struggled towards the end of last year. We used about 25 or 30 players for five games but Parkes want to stand along this year," Wilson said.
Cowra had received an approach from South West Slopes cricket to take its teams to that competition but Wilson said the Cowra clubs decided against it.
"There was also talk about joining Bathurst and Orange first grade a while back or one of their B grade competition but we're not sure about that until players commit to their clubs," he said.
Cowra may also have the option of moving to the Molong District Cricket Association competition where Canowindra currently plays.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
