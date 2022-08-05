Christine Parker inducted as Cowra Inner Wheel president

The Inner Wheel Club of Cowra had a very special and enjoyable Changeover Luncheon and Induction of office Bearers on Monday, July 18 at Beverley Bundy's Beautiful Home in River Park Road.
Special Guest was Janet Power, A50 District Vic Chairman, who gave the Toast to International Inner Wheel, as well as delighting everyone with gifts of chocolates.
Advertisement
A very big "thank you" to Christine Parker for organising a very friendly, happy and informal Changeover.
The tables were beautifully decorated in the Inner Wheel colours of blue and gold by the Social Committee members: Heather Treasurer, Merle Webster, and Jenny Kelly.
Amazingly Beverley Bundy had time to present the delicious dessert and Jenny Kelly and Mandy Howard provided delicious fresh salads.
It was President Christine Parker's delightful task of awarding the M & M Award for 2022 to Beverley Bundy.
Inner Wheel's next monthly meeting is Monday, August 15 at the Cowra Services Club at 11 am and everyone is most welcome.
The Inner Wheel Club meets on the third Monday of the month at 11am at the Cowra Services Club. For further information please contact Christine Parker on 0428 445 003 or Sue Brown on 0458 566 054
