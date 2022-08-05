Cowra Guardian

Christine Parker inducted as Cowra Inner Wheel president

August 5 2022 - 1:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Inner Wheel Club of Cowra had a very special and enjoyable Changeover Luncheon and Induction of office Bearers on Monday, July 18 at Beverley Bundy's Beautiful Home in River Park Road.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.