Life-size sculpture of historic war horse unveiled in Harden-Murrumburrah

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke has welcomed the official unveiling of a bronze, life-size sculpture of Australia's greatest war horse, 'Bill the Bastard', at a ceremony in Harden Murrumburrah.
Ms Cooke said it was fantastic to see the statue in-situ at Murrumburrah, the birthplace of the Australian Light Horse.
"This project has been a long time in the works and is an absolute credit to the dedication and perseverance of many deeply passionate members in this community.
"Bill is a source of great pride for all involved and an absolute drawcard to Harden Murrumburrah and the Hilltops region more broadly."
The project was made possible thanks to over $400,000 in funding from the NSW Government's Stronger Communities Fund.
Major donations and contributions alongside that of the NSW Government were:
The 'Bill the Bastard' statue was created by local sculptor Mr Carl Valerius and bronzed by Mr Matt Crawford of Crawford's Casting.
Speaking at the unveiling, Mr Valerius said it was a fabulous outcome for the community.
"To have an idea and believe in it, you can achieve almost anything. I thank the State Government for their support and belief in a little old sculpture in a town like Murrumburrah."
Special guests present at the ceremony also included Brigadier Glen Ryan from Victoria Barracks in Sydney, along with 97yr old Mr Keith Taylor who travelled from Uranquinty for the occasion.
The sculpture of 'Bill the Bastard' and his five riders can be found at the 1st Australian Horse and Australian Light Horse Memorial precinct in Murrumburrah.
For more information, please visit Home - Bill the Bastard.
