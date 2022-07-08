Cowra Guardian

Life-size sculpture of historic war horse unveiled in Harden-Murrumburrah

Updated July 8 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:13am
Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke has welcomed the official unveiling of a bronze, life-size sculpture of Australia's greatest war horse, 'Bill the Bastard', at a ceremony in Harden Murrumburrah.

