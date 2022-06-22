Cowra's Emily Reynolds receives Trainee of the Year award

Every day is different for Emily Reynolds at Cowra Early Childhood Services (CECS).
What hasn't been different of late is Ms Reynolds picking up awards recognising her efforts in the office at CECS. Ms Reynolds was named Trainee of the Year during a ceremony recognising the region's most outstanding apprentices, trainees, students and teachers.
Prior to her latest award, presented at the Western NSW 2022 NSW Training Awards held in Mudgee, Ms Reynolds also took out a Trainee of the Year award through Dubbo TAFE where she has completed both her Cert III and Cert IV in Business.
The CECS trainee is now about to embark on her Diploma in Business.
"I love every moment working at Cowra Early Childhood Services," Ms Reynolds said.
"I enjoy expanding my customer service skill and defining my service ethic and building relationships with staff members, parents and children.
"I have especially enjoyed coordinating our service's events, creating visual communications and invites, and various other workplace documents including gratitude cards, motivational texts and posters."
Ms Reynolds, who has been employed at CECS for the past two and a half year.
A community-based not for profit CECS provides Early and Middle Childhood Education and Care to children in Cowra and its surrounding areas.
"As someone with a passion for the community service sectors, it has been a privilege to work in the office at Cowra Early Childhood Services," Ms Reynolds said.
"I get to see the ins and outs of how a business runs, within an organisation that works with and for the community.
"I feel so proud to be able to represent them and everything that they stand for," she said.
Ms Reynolds said she chose to study Business because she saw it as an opportunity that ties in with a lot of her interests and gives her transferrable skills.
"Before applying I was already working in hospitality, and I loved the customer service side of things," she said.
"I would look forward to seeing our regular customers and catching up with them. I was also considering studying real estate, because I enjoy the business side of things, or teaching at the time, because I love working with children.
"So when the traineeship with Cowra Early Childhood Services came up I thought to myself 'this is perfect' and I went for it.
"I envisaged myself working in the office environment I was wanting to be in, while still working with children and continuing to hone my customer service skills."
Ms Reynolds said studying her Certificate IV over this past year has allowed her to gauge her progress as she transfers what she has learned, into her work environment.
"My attitude has shifted from feeling challenged in completing the workload, to feeling ready to enrol in my Diploma, to take on the next challenge to further my level of learning and depth of knowledge," she said.
Congratulating Ms Reynolds on receiving her most recent award, member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said: "Emily shows initiative and creativity well beyond her years".
" A key area of ingenuity that Emily has demonstrated is through the development of a digitised enrolment application for Cowra Early Childhood Services customers.
"Her well-organised approach to getting work done means she can be relied upon for other activities, and I congratulate her on this well-deserved honour."
Ms Reynolds will now represent the region in the State awards to be held later this year.
The NSW Training Awards are held annually to recognise outstanding achievement in the vocational education and training sector.
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the enormous breadth of talent amongst this year's finalists and winners demonstrates the opportunities available for rewarding careers available through vocational education and training.
"Vocational education and training delivers real life skills for people to help them get the jobs they want and it's great to see so many passionate and enthusiastic young people receiving awards locally," Mr Henskens said.
"The NSW Government is delivering a range of fee-free and low-fee training to help people get a first job, a new job or a better job, and these awards are a great way to highlight the career opportunities that are available right here in NSW."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
