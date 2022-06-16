Actions "unsophisticated in full view of CCTV"

A Cowra man charged with larceny was fined $550 in the Local Court on June 8.
Brayden O'Hanlon, 23, of Jindalee Circuit plead guilty to stealing a $70 bottle of alcohol from BWS in Cowra when he appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely.
Police documents tendered to the court reveal that about 7.20pm on March 12 O'Hanlon entered BWS and asked a store assistant for information regarding a product.
Police say that when the assistant went to make enquiries about the product another customer entered the store and the assistant, upon returning, served this customer.
While this was occurring, documents state O'Hanlon took a bottle of alcohol worth $70 and placed it in a shopping bag before leaving the store without paying.
All of his actions were captured on CCTV.
When spoken to O'Hanlon admitted to committing the offence.
O'Hanlon's solicitor told the court his actions were "very unsophisticated in full view of CCTV".
"He's remorseful and knows it was a stupid decision," his solicitor said.
