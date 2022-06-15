Cowra Guardian

Markets at Sid Kallas Oval Saturday

June 15 2022 - 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowra Community Markets are back again this weekend, June18, at Sid Kallas Oval on the Young Road, from 8am-12noon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.