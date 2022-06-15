Markets at Sid Kallas Oval Saturday

Cowra Community Markets are back again this weekend, June18, at Sid Kallas Oval on the Young Road, from 8am-12noon.
As usual, you will be able to find locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables, an abundance of gift ideas and homewares, plants and garden art, collectables and bric a brac, homemade jams and preserves, and so much more.
Advertisement
Why not grab a friend and brave the cold, come on over for a hot cuppa, and pair it with a home baked biscuit, cake or slice?
And don't forget the Cowra Community Chest sausage in a bun or the very popular egg and bacon roll.
One hundred percent of your gold coin donation at the gate helps Cowra locals dealing with medical costs.
If you're experiencing financial hardship due to medical costs please do not hesitate to contact Cowra Community Chest on 0428 462 837, to arrange a confidential chat.
Please phone 0473 346 046 for enquiries and bookings.
