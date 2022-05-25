sport, local-sport,

The Cowra Croquet Club is reminding members it will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday, June 1 at 1pm. Play on Monday, May 16 saw Ana and Carmel play Jenny and Elaine in a game of Golf Croquet. It was a good game with Ana and Carmel winning that game. The ladies then had a game of Ricochet Croquet with all enjoying the game which ended up being a tie. On Wednesday, May 18 Chris and Helen played a single game with Chris getting a good start. Helen persisted, getting ahead by three hoops. Chris, not to be beaten made a break of four getting in front for a while but Helen kept her game going with Chris missing a few and pegging out 26 to Helen, 23 to Chris. Alison played a singles game against Jan and Heather. Alison got away to a good start but Jan and Heather caught up and pegged out 26 to Alison's 18. Zelma and Elaine played against Ana and Jenny with Jenny starting the game with her first shot going through the hoop. The game was even to start with then Ana and Jenny had a good run and got away from Zelma and Elaine, finishing 26 to 14 in a good overall game. On Saturday, May 21 a very cold wind prevailed with four members turning up for an interesting game. Ron and Ana had a really bad start and just couldn't get through the first hoop letting Helen and Jean get three hoops in front. From then on each team attacked when they could keeping an interesting game going with Helen and Jan pegging out 26 to 20 in a most enjoyable game. On Monday, May 23 the club welcomed Jeanette and Ross from Sydney who are passing through Cowra. Golf was played on both courts and a very enjoyable afternoon was had by all. There were nine players in all and the new potential members are doing very well with their shots and understanding of the game.

Cowra Croquet to hold its AGM on June 1