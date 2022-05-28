news, local-news,

A Cowra man who stole a blue tooth speaker and attempted to steal a whipper snipper has been fined $880 and placed an a nine month community corrections order. Fred Freeman, 26, of Waugoola Street, entered guilty pleas to two charges of shoplifting when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on May 18, 2022. Freeman's solicitor told Magistrate Jillian Kiely his client was "in a particularly poor headspace" when he committed the two offences. The charges arose out of incidents in Cowra on March 28 this year, at the Reject Shop and Bunnings. Police claim in documents tendered to the court Freeman entered Cowra's Reject Shop about 12.31 on March 28 where he picked up a blue tooth speaker, valued at $49 before walking out of the store without paying. Shortly after police were called and located Freeman in a nearby car park. Police documents claim Freeman ran from them and eventually evaded them but not before dropping the speaker. About 10.06am that same day police say Freeman entered the Cowra Bunnings store where he picked up a $199 whipper snipper which he took to the garden section. Freeman, police said in documents tendered to the court, then threw the whipper snipper box over a boundary fence where it was found a short time later by a delivery driver. Police said Freeman was later identified carrying out the act on CCTV. Convicting Freeman, magistrate Jillian Kiely said he had "a terrible record of dishonesty dating back to when he was a juvenile".

Fined $880 for shoplifting