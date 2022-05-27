Call for footpath improvement works

news, local-news,

A Cowra resident is calling on Cowra Shire Council to make improvements to the footpath running from Comerford Street up to Weeroona Nursing Home. The resident says he has seen a number of disabled people forced to use the street instead of the footpath to get to Weeroona. There is no dip in the footpath to allow for wheelchair or disabled access. The resident said he has contacted Cowra Shire Council in the past and previous Cowra Shire Councillors but nothing has been done to improve access to the footpath which runs from the corner of Comerford and Wahroonga Streets up to the nursing home. "They're coming out with wheel chairs and walking down the road, because they can't get up on to the footpath," the resident said. "It should be a priority at nursing homes. "I've got on to council and they've told me they're working on it, but that was 12 months ago. "I last talked to someone about six months ago."

