news, local-news,

Right now, women in the Murray and Riverina region fleeing violence are being turned away from accommodation and support services because of insufficient funding from the Morrison Government, according to Riverina Labor candidate Mark Jeffreson. Each year, around Australia, nearly 10,000 women and children seeking safety are turned away because there isn't a bed. For many women and children, this means homelessness - couch surfing, sleeping in the car, on the street or returning to the perpetrator. "This is why an Albanese Labor Government will establish the Housing Australia Future Fund to build 30,000 social and affordable homes across the country," Mr Jefferson said. "This includes at least 4,000 homes for women and children fleeing violence and older women on low incomes who are at risk of homelessness, plus an additional $100 million for crisis accommodation. "As well as somewhere to go, women and children escaping violence need someone to help them. The services we talk to say that an extra person working on staff can help between 80 and 100 additional women and children each year. That's why Labor will invest in 500 new workers across Australia to support people who are facing violence. "Here in the Murray and Riverina region, Labor will provide $890,000 for additional crisis accommodation. We expect this could help as many as 80 women and children a year to find refuge. We will also fund 5 workers to help 400 women a year and support them during the hardest time of their lives. "Survivors of violence are strong, and they deserve our help to rebuild their lives. Over the past 9 years, Coalition governments have failed to take this task seriously. "Labor will tackle domestic violence with ambition and urgency," Mr Jeffreson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/fb0e28f0-0612-40d4-98fc-6c1f8318966c.jpg/r0_153_2953_1821_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Help for women and children fleeing domestic violence in the Riverina