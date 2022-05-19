Reflections plan to boost Wyangala tourism

news, local-news,

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has congratulated the launch of a statewide strategic plan to boost holiday parks on Crown land, with hopes the Wyangala Waters park near Wyangala Dam will benefit from a planned boost in regional tourism. Ms Cooke said the NSW Government has announced a $28 million loan to the Reflections Holiday Parks group to invest in capital upgrades to support the rollout of its new 2030 Strategic Plan. "Wyangala Waters is a tourism gem and one of 37 iconic holiday parks managed by Reflections on Crown land across NSW," Ms Cooke said. "Our local park at Wyangala Dam attracts over 20,000 guests each year with outdoor attractions like fishing, water-skiing and bushwalking and accommodation ranging from cabins, cottages and bungalows to powered and unpowered camping sites." "Our region stands to prosper from further promotion of local events and outdoor activities, investment in park assets, and development of Aboriginal cultural experiences that can also benefit local Aboriginal communities and businesses." "The Reflections strategic plan aims to provide high quality affordable holidays that make the most of the great outdoors to bring families and tourists back to nature." Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson and Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Nick Baker launched the Reflection group's strategic plan at Lake Keepit on Monday. "This strategic plan will for all in-tents and purposes showcase the very best of regional NSW to people who are looking to get out of the big smoke and see what this beautiful state has to offer," Mr Anderson said. "The NSW Government is investing in communities by working with Reflections to improve their services. This will mean more campers and caravanners visiting regional communities, spending money in local shops leading to more jobs in regional NSW." Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Nick Baker said the strategic plan backed by the NSW Government will support the group's goal to generate $214 million in economic value for NSW annually by FY2030 through boosted tourism, with profits reinvested into parks, better facilities and supporting local communities. "As a profit for purpose Crown Land Manager, Reflections is focused on being a leader in nature-driven escapes and we can't wait for our guests and visitors to get out to our parks and swap screen time with green time, Mr Baker said. The 2030 Reflections Strategic Plan can be viewed here. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/5464866a-35b2-419a-b7a2-c2c5603b805a.jpg/r1_184_3597_2216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Reflections plan to boost Wyangala tourism