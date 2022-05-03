We can bring Ukrainians to peace - Peace Association chairman

news, local-news,

An interested 50 Cowra residents attended a Welcome Ukraine Information meeting on April 20 at the Cowra Services Club. Chairman Ian Brown began the meeting by introducing the theme for the project. "We cannot bring Peace and Freedom to Ukraine, but we can bring Ukrainians to Peace and Freedom and Hope in Cowra ". "The structure of the Welcome Ukraine Project using the Cowra Australian World Peace Bell Association, of which I am Chairman, as an umbrella organisation to manage the project was explained," Mr Brown said. "The Association has a responsibility to promote Peace and International Understanding as its purpose. The Association being a responsible and respected community organization is also a Cowra Shire Council Community Committee." Cowra has a long association with Ukraine. Many Ukrainian families came to the Cowra Migrant Camp at the end of the second world war and have returned to Cowra with their families over the years to celebrate the closeness of their relationship with the people of Cowra. "I have enjoyed the occasions and remember many acquaintances," Mr Brown said. Lisa Besedic, the founder 0f "Quilts for Ukraine" told the meeting of her sewing group making quilts and blankets and sending to a contact in Poland for Ukrainian refugees. "This is a remarkable self-generated project with the help of Cowra volunteer quilters and knitters," Mr Brown said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Anyone wanting to help can contact Lisa on 0488 411 886. "Yvonne, the Committee Coordinator spoke of the many organisations she has contacted seeking information of refugee protocols, compliance and advice," Mr Brown said. "A phone call from Odarka Brecko, President of the State Executive of the NSW Ukrainian Women's' Association, revealed the challenges facing the settling of Ukrainian refugees at this time. They arrive in Australia 'highly traumatized and in urgent need of qualified care, a connection with each other and consoling from other Ukrainian nationals now settled and resident in Sydney'. "In my opinion this then means our role becomes secondary support at a time when Ukrainian families are deemed to be able to leave Sydney and move to Cowra and other regions. Time will tell." Mr Brown sought support from the meeting regarding volunteers with experience to offer in nursing, education, counselling, accommodation, buddy families, support in any way, and donations of furniture and other household items. A number of people completed "help forms" to assist. "The attendance and support offered is greatly appreciated," Mr Brown said. Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

We can bring Ukrainians to peace - Peace Association chairman