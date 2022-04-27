Free entry to Japanese Garden for Autumn festival

news, local-news,

Entry will be free to the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre on Wednesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 5, throughout the Garden's annual two-day Autumn Festival, Koyo Matsuri 2022. Brilliant late autumn colours will be to the fore across the Cowra Japanese Garden next week and the festival program will be filled with Japanese culture and tradition. Japan's annual public holidays known as Greenery Day and Children's Day, celebrated on May 4 and 5 are marked by the 'Koyo' Autumn Festival at the Garden. Although known for its myriad of cherry blossom trees in the spring, the Garden's maples and camellias save their best colours for autumn. Cowra residents, their families and friends are encouraged to visit the Garden on 4 and 5 May. The first one hundred visitors on Wednesday and the first two hundred on Thursday will receive a discount code from Books Kinokuniya, the flagship Japanese bookstore, to be used at their Sydney store or online (you must write your email address on the form at the entry). The Garden's autumn festival provides an opportunity to showcase the treasured Cultural Centre collection. The collection includes world class ceramics and paintings, and a wealth of culturally significant objects acquired through donation by visitors from Japan over the forty years since the Garden was opened. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Founders of the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre expressed the idea for a Japanese Garden in Cowra as a place that brings nature and culture together, displaying all aspects of life in Japan. Visitors to the Autumn Festival can enjoy Japan's rich arts, crafts and ceremonial traditions amidst a beautiful and tranquil garden setting. Highlights for Wednesday, May 4 include the second Annual Garden Oration about the expression of Japanese culture in an Australian context, to be delivered by Dr Geoff Gallop AC, former Premier of Western Australia (2001-2006). Dr Gallop will speak about Japanese gardens as sites of business and diplomacy in Australia-Japan relations. A Tea Ceremony will follow and a book café will also be in operation. Thursday, May 5 will focus on children's activities and will include storytelling, origami, games, kimono dress ups, and a special performance by the Taiko drumming Youth group from ... making the day a great opportunity for schools to visit. Eight schools have already booked in to visit that day. Koyo Matsuri 2022 will be another demonstration of the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre's unique contribution to the friendship between Australia and Japan. Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

Free entry to Japanese Garden for Autumn festival