The Rotary Club of Cowra will be holding its annual Bowel Scan Screening Program throughout the month May. Cowra Rotary member Bob Griffiths said that the initiative is designed to highlight the importance of regular bowel scan testing in the community and to make test kits available at an affordable price to encourage participation. It is a simple home test, not requiring any special dietary requirements. Simply drop the prepaid envelope in the post. You will receive your results by mail with a copy to your nominated GP. Confidentiality is assured. "This a common sense, preventative health measure and is a must for all over 40, both men and women Mr Griffiths said. Approximately 100 test kits were distributed By Rotary in Cowra last year, with several positive results enabling early investigation. One in 12 Australians will develop Bowel cancer during their lifetime, but it is a treatable disease if detected early. Mr Griffiths acknowledged the wonderful commitment over many years by the former Cowra Rotary Bowel Scan Programme Co-ordinator, the late Mr Lyal Amos. The Rotary Bowel Scan Test Kits will be available from-: The Rotary Club of Cowra would like to thank the Bendigo Bank, Cowra, for assisting Rotary in this Community Health Programme.

Rotary's annual bowel scan program commences in May