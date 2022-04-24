Not pretty rugby but still a win

sport, local-sport,

The measure of a good side can often be its ability to win ugly. On that measure the Cowra Eagles could be in for another successful season after the side's 19-12 win over the Forbes Platypi in the opening round of the 2022 Blowes Cup on Saturday. Down 5-0 early the Eagles fought back to lead 12-5 at half time before extending the lead to 19-5 in the second half of a penalty ridden 80 minutes of stop start rugby. A converted try which took the score to 19-12 in the final minute of play put some respectability into the score for Forbes. "We're still lacking fitness and we need more talk and communication," Eagles coach Colin Kilby said after the win. "We need to build more pressure, we were pushing the ball that didn't need to be thrown. "Our forwards were dominant but we weren't moving the opposition around. We played into the hands of their defence for a while which made yardage hard to get." Cowra's outside backs were starved of good ball for most of the first half and it wasn't until the second 40 minutes that they were given more room to move, mostly due to some good runs from the Cowra forwards. Forbes dominated early and took a 5-0 lead in the 12th minute after a kick to the corner found fullback Daniel Sweeney. But just when they looked like getting on top discipline cost Forbes dearly with Lochlan Ireson and Thomas Macleay both receiving yellow cards. Ireson received a second yellow card in the second half. Down two men Cowra hit back in the 19th minute with an unconverted try to Gabe Brown. "It was definitely the first game of the season," Forbes captain Mat Coles said. "We were a bit rough in all aspects, I think we defended well with how little ball we had and how many penalties we gave away. "(The yellow cards) really made it an uphill battle but there were plenty of positives for the day. We showed when we got the ball we could use it," Coles said. Cowra pressure and the defensive toll finally paid off when half Sam McKillop crossing in the 39th minute for a try, converted by Noah Ryan. The Eagles sealed the win when Ollie Dean crossed with about 10 minutes to go before Andrew Hubbard crossed for a late try for Forbes converted by Daniel Sweeney. Cowra second rower Ben Watt, who is proving his versatility, lining up in his third position for the club said the side was happy with the win but getting away from structure was something they'd need to work on. "We're definitely blowing after that, it felt like 120 minutes of footy," Watt said. "The penalties were frustrating for everyone, more so for coaches Colin Kilby and Casey Proctor, but we're just happy to get the win."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/3c271536-dbc1-47d8-99d3-16436f7d54dd.JPG/r881_1229_3233_2558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg