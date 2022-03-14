news, local-news,

The Cowra Peace Bell has been decked out in celebration and recognition of Ukraine this week. The current committee of Australia's World Peace Bell Association spent Monday afternoon attaching ribbons in Ukraine's national colours, along with its national flower, the sunflower. President of the Association, Ian Brown, said the decorations were a small gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and the hope of returning the world to peace. "It's a very significant gesture because this is Australia's World Peace Bell," he said. "The least we can do is support the people thereby acknowledging their troubles and the war in Ukraine and stand by them. "To recognize we are the promotors and keepers of the peace, that we would prefer peace there rather than war. "It's a simple way to support them but we want them to know we are here for them." Mr Brown said Cowra specifically shared a special relationship with the people of Ukraine. "Our relationship springs from the migrant camp of post World War II and we've been in constant contact with them ever since," he said. "The Ukrainian Women's Association of Australia, they've been coming to Cowra to celebrate their life in Australia and I spoke with the chairwoman and I gave them our concerns. "She thanked the people of Cowra for that, the members of the world peace bell association, the Mayor and Cowra community for their support." He said this was the first time the peace bell had been decorated in this way to promote peace in the world. "Ukraine is an amazing country, a very agricultural and industrial state," he said. "It produces as much wheat as we do in Australia, it has a very technological and peaceful people. "It is difficult to know how to help here in Cowra and in Australia, but this is all we can do at this time, recognise them and their struggles with Russia and their wish for peace and freedom. "That's all they want is peace and freedom, and that's all we want and the world wants."

