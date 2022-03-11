news, local-news,

Catholic Schools Week for the Diocese of Bathurst commences on Sunday, March 13 2022 and runs through to Saturday, March 19 with the theme this year "Experience the Spirit of Community". St Raphael's in Cowra will be conducting many exciting activities during the week, including school tours, meet the new principal Mrs Michelle Deschamps, and a very special assembly on Monday, March 14 with local Aboriginal elders, the Mayor and local parliamentary member attending as well as the Bathurst Diocese Executive Director of Schools, Mrs Christina Trimble. Other highlights of the week will involve both staff and students celebrating the heritage of the school, St Raphael's has been educating the community of Cowra and its surrounds for more than 150 years. Executive Director of Schools, Mrs Trimble said "I am very excited to be joining in St Raphael's Catholic Schools Week celebrations" and "St Raphael's is part of the local parish community and works closely with the community to form the children in their care. This is what makes the school unique as it is found within a unique local environment".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/f4a10d0f-2be2-4ccc-a9fe-030e84c112d5.jpg/r136_0_646_288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

St Raphael's School celebrating with the Cowra community