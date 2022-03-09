sport, local-sport,

The Paul and Pam Braddon Kennel returned to their dominating best landing a winning treble at the Dubbo Greyhound Meeting on Friday, March 4. Following a quiet start to the year by their standards Magical Bear, Secret Layla and Swift Justice all recorded impressive victories. Magical Bear who is proving to be unbeatable in recent months continued on his winning way with another breathtaking effort defeating kennelmate Lightning Blazer in a near record 18.16. Swift Justice first up for three months proved her fitness with an effortless win in 18.34 improving her race record of five wins and four minors from just the 12 starts. Littermate Secret Layla having just her second start in six months following a close second placing at Bathurst on Monday, February 28, led all the way in a quick 18.19. Meanwhile the Darren Wort trained I'm Big Deal continued his good form with another brilliant front running display at the Bathurst Greyhound Meeting on Monday, March 7. Beginning smartly from the awkward middle draw I'm Big Deal raced away to score impressively in a quick 17.67.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/0eb2877b-aac2-4f53-a822-0ea91c2ae1f3.PNG/r246_2_998_427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Good weekend at the tracks