Festival Fours title successfully defended

The 37th Festival Fours went off last week without a hitch despite the forecast of rain each day. Thirty-six teams took part, up from 24 last year, with team from Belmont Services of Kane Nelson, Jacob Nelson, John Finlayson and Kerry Flint defending their title, recording six wins with a margin of 99 shots. Results from the second round of the B Grade Pairs: Bob Morgan/Peter Lesueur def David Antaw/Tom Peadon 22-17 Jim McNaught/John Bischof def Norm Egan/Bill Hayes 27-14 Nick Wass/Mick Beath def Trevor Ellis/Trevor Pullen 24-11 Alan Messiter/Ken Wilson def Ray Harper/Peter Browne 23-20 Semi-finals: Jim McNaught/John Bischof def Cobar Houghton (sub)/Bob Morgan 19-17 Nick Wass/Mick Beath play Alan Messiter/Ken Wilson - Wednesday Final of the B Grade Pairs to be played Saturday. Nominations are now open for the 2022 Triples, closing Friday, March 25, with the first round to be played Saturday, April 2. Presidents Cup Round 3 and 4 results: Round 3: Crocs def Dingoes 3-0 (8-4, 4-3), Devils def Wombats 2-1 (9-2, 0-6, 1-0), Galahs def Eagles 2-1 (2-11, 7-4, 3-0) Round 4: Eagles def Wombats 3-0 (6-1, 15-5), Dingoes def Devils 3-0 (6-5, 4-3), Crocs def Galahs 2-1 (2-8, 5-2, 1-0) Points table after four rounds: Crocs 9.5 (+15), Eagles 7 (+17), Dingoes 7 (+2), Galahs 6.5 (-1), Devils 3 (-11), Wombats 3 (-22) This Sunday's Round 5 matches: Eagles v Devils, Wombats v Crocs, Dingoes v Galahs

