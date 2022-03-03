Wallacia visitors find it tough going at Cowra Veteran Golf

sport, local-sport,

The active storm conditions and rain that has prevailed on the coastal strip of NSW did not reach Cowra and the Golfers were presented with ideal conditions for their competitions on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The Veterans had a field 36 to play in their 9 Hole Stableford competition from the first tee. It was a closely contested event with Jefferey Macpherson winning on a countback from Colin Ridding both of whom scored 19 points. Three other players were just one point in arrears. Cowra hosted 28 visitors from Wallacia Golf Club who played in the Pro Comp 18 Hole event. VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD There were nine prize winners who are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 19 Jeffrey Macpherson (9). 19 Colin Ridding (20). 18 Elwyn Ward (23). 18 Peter Kirwan (+2). 18 Dave Thomas (16). 17 Brian McGuiness (47). 17 Paul Field (22). 17 Nicky Basson (+1). 16 Terry Winwood-Smith (12)*. *On a countback The listed winners will have their 18 hole handicaps reduced by three. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by one. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT: The Cowra Golf Club's Golf professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the veterans event. Cowra having hosted 28 visitors from Wallacia Golf Club who played in the Pro Comp 18 hole event, taking the number of players to 50. Local knowledge and skill came into play with Cowra members dominating the prize winners list. Congratulations to the prize winners: 1st Nicky Basson 38 (stableford points). 2nd Terry Winwood-Smith 37. 3rd Mark Rush 34. 4th Alfonso Melisi 34. 5th Kenny Hatter 34. The above players are in the ball sweep with the runner ups, Kevin Murray 34, Mark Stirling 34, Colin Ridding 34, Lester Black 33, Mick Prescott 33, Jeff Macpherson 33, Elwyn Ward 33, Paul Deguara 31, John Herrett 30, Ken Harcombe 30. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner at 297cm Terry Winwood-Smith. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner at 178cm Francis Killeen.

