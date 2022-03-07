Diggers Cup blitz

sport, local-sport,

Wagga trainer David Heywood combined with his son, jockey Nick Heywood to take out the 2022 Cowra Services Club Diggers Cup on Monday with Blitzar Courtesy of a copybook ride from Heywood, Blitzar ($4) took the lead in the 1375 metre feature soon after heads turned for home before holding off a late challenge from Divine Future ($5.50, Jackson Searle) with Obelos ($8.50, Shaun Guymer) in third place. Blitzar went into the event with excellent recent form which included a win, a second and a fourth placing at its past three outings but with doubts surrounding his ability to run out the journey and handle the tight Cowra track. Heywood put those doubts plus an awkward draw to be positioning Blitzar in second position a half length behind early leader Lettre D'Armour ($13, Winona Costin) before taking the lead in the home straight and holding off Divine Future by a head. The first two horses were recipients of perfect rides by their pilots. Divine Future's run was full of merit with the galloper playing up in the enclosure before going on to the track and then missing the start slightly. "I didn't want to be where I was, I wanted to be where Nicko was, I think that was the difference," Searle said. Following the win Chris Heywood said he was surprised to see Blitzar so close to the lead. "I thought we'd be a bit further back, but there was just no speed," Heywood said. Of his position in running jockey Nick Heywood said Blitzar could be a bit of a mixed bag. "He can jump good and he can (also) miss the start, you've just got to ride the horse. He wanted to be there today, he travelled and made my job easy," Heywood said. The win was Nick Heywood's second of the day from just two rides on the Cowra program after earlier steering Maddison Point ($3.60) to a win in the Cowra Freight Benchmark 58 over 1700 metres for Canberra trainer Rob Potter. It was a winless day for Cowra connections with jockey Mathew Cahill finishing the day with three minor placings. The day's other winners were Come on Harry ($8.50) for trainer Danielle Seib and jockey Richard Bensley, Robin Sparkles ($9) for Neil Osborne and Billy Owen, Dalmatinka for Queanbeyan trainer Peter Korn and jockey Winona Costin, Rivabrook for Con Karakatsanis and Jean Van Overmeire and Tiger King for Paul Theobold and Ken Dunbar.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/9cd2b93c-a4d4-46d5-ac3e-d220555c7efe.JPG/r2562_1509_3746_2178_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg