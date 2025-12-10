St Raphael’s Catholic School was proudly represented at the Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF) 2025 last week, with Year 10 students Sophie and Laura attending alongside Leader of Faith, Life & Learning, Mrs Nicole Twohill-Scott. Hosted by the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne, this year’s festival centred on the inspiring theme “Pilgrims of Hope,” inviting young Catholics from across the nation to journey together in faith, joy, and purpose.

ACYF brought thousands of students together for three days of vibrant worship, keynote sessions, and interactive workshops. Sophie and Laura embraced the opportunity to grow spiritually, joining with peers from around Australia to explore what it means to be young people of hope in today’s world.

The girls were particularly moved by keynote speakers who shared stories of courage, resilience, and faith - messages that echoed the festival’s theme and encouraged participants to see themselves as modern-day pilgrims, walking with Christ and carrying hope into their communities.

Mrs Twohill-Scott said the experience was both uplifting and transformative. “ACYF truly brings the Church to life for our young people,” she said. “Sophie and Laura witnessed faith in action and discovered how they, too, can be Pilgrims of Hope within our school and beyond.”

Both students returned feeling energised and inspired, eager to share their reflections with their peers. They also enjoyed the festival expo, which highlighted ministries, service opportunities, and pathways for young leaders.

St Raphael’s looks forward to seeing the girls continue to embody the message of ACYF 2025 as they carry hope into everyday school life.