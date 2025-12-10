Pop-up shop returns to Cowra Plaza this December after highly successful trial

Collins Booksellers Orange is set to return to Cowra for a three-day pop-up shop at the Cowra Plaza.

The event will run from Monday, December 15th, through Wednesday, December 17th, and will be open daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

The return follows a successful trial held last year.

"We trialled the pop-up shop for a couple of days last year in Cowra, and it was a huge success".

"We had a lot of feedback from customers who were saying that there are very limited options out there for them, and they wanted to support something local, so we decided to come back for a second year".

The decision to return to Cowra is driven by a commitment to supporting the local community and building relationships.

The bookseller regularly works with local schools and the library.

"For us, it's about supporting that Cowra community".

The pop-up offers a valuable service, especially for families.

"It's a way that we can further support our customers and community out there, particularly for the little school kids who get vouchers and end-of-year prizes".

"They can come into the pop-up at Cowra Plaza and spend it there as opposed to having to drive all the way to Orange".

Shoppers can expect a wide selection of stock, including new releases, classics, and gifts.

"I'm going to be bringing a range of new releases, favorites, and classics".

"We're going to do some puzzles, gifts, and giftware".

The shop will also be accepting vouchers. Additionally, the bookseller is bringing "beautiful special editions of really popular books".

Customers who want to guarantee a specific book will be available can pre-order.

"If there is something specific that people would like us to bring between now and when we come across, they can call the store and put through a special order, and I'll bring it with me when we hop out there".

For enquiries, customers can call Collins Booksellers Orange on (02) 63691333.