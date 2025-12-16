Cowra High School has recognised former student Sally Bryant for her tireless work supporting disaster affected communities, inducting her into the school’s Wall of Renowned for her service to the community.

Ms Bryant, who works with Legal Aid New South Wales, was honoured for her role in helping local residents navigate legal and life challenges during one of the region’s most difficult periods.

Addressing students and staff, Ms Bryant explained the nature of her work and why it matters.

“My work involves helping people facing eviction, discrimination, domestic violence and financial stress,” she said.

“These problems aren’t just legal problems, they’re life problems and if you help people with those problems, you’re helping them get their life back on track.”

Ms Bryant said the work is demanding but deeply meaningful.

“It’s very rewarding and quite a privilege to do that work,” she said.

“One of the biggest privileges of my career.”

She reflected on the turning point that came during the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires, when the need for rapid legal support became clear.

“We realised that people needed legal help and they needed it quickly,” she said.

“So I helped establish a disaster response legal service at Legal Aid New South Wales.”

Since then, that service has continued to grow.

“I’m very proud to say that since that time, we’ve helped more than seven and a half thousand people impacted by floods and fires across the state,” Ms Bryant said.

“That includes those devastating November floods in 2022 where I came down and helped people in Cowra and Forbes.”

Ms Bryant also spoke about the importance of her rural upbringing and public education, saying it shaped her values and approach to work.

“Growing up in the country, in a school where teachers genuinely care, is what gives you a head start,” she said.

“The skills and values of being a country kid in a public school, fairness, being able to talk to anybody, being grounded and inclusive, are what set you apart.”

She told students those skills will only become more important in the future.

“In the days of AI and technology, people wonder where communication and life skills will matter,” she said.

“I think they’re going to matter more than ever.”

Encouraging students to remain open to opportunity, Ms Bryant shared simple advice.

“If you’re sitting here wondering what you’re going to do with your life, you don’t have to have it all figured out yet,” she said.

“If you take opportunities, put your hand up, be curious and give things a go, you’ll find the right fit.”

Ms Bryant expressed gratitude to the school and community that helped shape her path.

“Thank you so much Cowra High School for giving me my start,” she said.

“And thank you so much for this incredible honour.”

Her induction into the Wall of Renowned stands as recognition not only of her professional achievements, but of her ongoing commitment to helping communities rebuild after disaster.