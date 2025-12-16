Members of the Cowra community gathered on December 13 as Cowra Rotary opened a time capsule that had been sealed for 25 years, offering a rare glimpse into the town’s past and the work of volunteers who helped shape it.

Rotary member Bob Griffiths said the capsule had already sparked strong interest well before it was opened.

“This capsule was placed down by the Rotary Club in 2000,” Mr Griffiths said.

“There’ll be some that hope to be here in the next 25 years after it goes back in.”

He said excitement had been building in recent weeks, particularly after the capsule was uncovered.

“It certainly created a lot of interest back in 2000 when it came out,” he said.

“And when you have a look in there, there’s a big tank.”

“We’re all quite excited to see what’s in it.”

Mayor Paul Smith, who attended the opening, reflected on how quickly time has passed since the capsule was last sealed.

“Twenty five years ago doesn’t seem that long ago,” he said.

“Twenty five years has gone very, very quickly.”

Mr Smith said the location of the capsule was significant, noting how much the surrounding area has changed over time.

“This particular spot in town is important,” he said.

“This area was under about eight feet of water four years ago.”

He used the moment to acknowledge the consistent work of Rotary and other volunteer groups across Cowra.

“You don’t get a lot of thanks for doing these sorts of things,” Mr Smith said.

“These are the sort of things that Rotary does time and time and time again.”

Mr Smith said it was important to recognise those efforts.

“It’s my job to notice these things and acknowledge, and I do acknowledge what Rotary do,” he said.

“There are a myriad of volunteer organisations around town.”

“It doesn’t just happen, good people in the town have to do something with it.”

Some of the items revealed during the opening will be returned to the capsule, ready to be rediscovered again in another 25 years.

Mr Smith said future generations would likely be amazed by everyday objects from today.

“Twenty five years ago, not that many people had mobile phones,” he said.

“Today, everybody’s got a mobile phone or two.”

“It’s virtually a computer in your pocket.”

Mr Smith thanked those involved in preserving Cowra’s story.

“This is another 25 years of their service and of our town’s history,” he said.

“We don’t take any of this for granted.”

“The good people of the town do these sort of things.”

The capsule will now be resealed with new and old items, continuing Rotary’s commitment to documenting Cowra’s past for generations yet to come.