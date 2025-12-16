There is exciting, visible progress on the new HealthOne redevelopment taking place around the Canowindra Soldiers Memorial Hospital.

Construction on the new $8.3 million health facility started in June and as the year winds down we see concrete pours, framing work and roof installation all bringing it closer.

The purpose-built HealthOne will host healthcare providers including GPs and community healthcare services on one site, with anticipated completion in early 2026.

State Member for Orange Philip Donato said, when announcing the contractor to build the site, it would significantly improve access to care and reduce the need for people to travel.

"A brand-new, modern health facility which has room to expand will also provide opportunities for new healthcare professionals to move into the community," he said.

Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said it would benefit Canowindra and the area.

“With integrated primary and community care services in a purpose-built facility and the hospital next door, the new HealthOne will create a seamless transition as people move between hospital, primary and community care," Mr Park said.