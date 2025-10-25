Central West communities are invited to learn more about proposed new water infrastructure projects which improve supply, lock-in water security and boost drought resilience for their region at a second round of information sessions.

The $7.7 million Belubula Water Security Project is exploring the feasibility of a range of infrastructure solutions.

Following extensive stakeholder consultation and analysis, we have shortlisted the following options for consideration:

• Building a new pipeline between Lake Rowlands Dam and Carcoar Dam, transferring up to 2GL of water per year, capturing spills and boosting supply.

• Raising the Lake Rowlands Dam wall to increase storage from 4.5GL to 8GL, securing water for Central Tablelands communities and potentially Orange.

• A combination of both.

Other previously considered options included a new dam 2.5km downstream of Lake Rowlands and connecting the Belubula and Macquarie valleys through an interregional pipeline.

These options were not progressed following face-to-face meetings with the community in March.

NSW DCCEEW Executive Director Development Lisa Hingerty said gathering community feedback was a vital part of the process, especially in regions like the Central West, which faces significant and ongoing water challenges.

“We know this region is vulnerable to drought, and we are building a comprehensive business case to create more secure water infrastructure and improve water supply for the future," she said.

“The team looks forward to sharing ideas with the community as we continue to shape the Belubula Water Security Project to get the best possible outcomes.”

The updated shortlisted options, identified in the Lachlan and Macquarie-Castlereagh Regional Water Strategies, form part of a range of innovative measures to assist in future-proofing water for towns in the Central West including Orange, Blayney, Carcoar and Canowindra.

The NSW Government is working in collaboration with WaterNSW, Central Tablelands Water and the Australian Government to prepare a full business case.

This will include detailed planning work and technical, environmental and cultural heritage assessments, concept design and engineering, as well as a thorough cost benefit analysis to determine which projects are viable.

The community is invited to meet the project team, ask questions and learn more about the proposed infrastructure projects at the following drop-in sessions:

• Canowindra – Wednesday, 29 October 2025, CWA Canowindra Branch Hall, 14 Blatchford Street, 2pm–4pm

• Condobolin – Thursday, 30 October 2025, Agricultural Research and Advisory Station, 152 Fifield Road, 10am–12pm

No registration is required to attend in-person sessions.

An online webinar will also be held on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 5:30–6:30pm. Registration is required for the webinar via the project webpage.

Community members are encouraged to complete a feedback survey online.

The Belubula Water Security Project is jointly funded by the Australian Government’s National Water Grid Fund and the NSW Government.

For more information, to register for the webinar or to complete the survey, visit:

https://water.dpie.nsw.gov.au/our-work/water-infrastructure-nsw/regional-projects/belubula-water-security-project