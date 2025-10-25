Seven hundred and eighty four.

That’s how many cups of tea and coffee Cowra’s Driver Reviver volunteers poured during the school holidays - each one handed over with a smile, a bikkie, and a friendly chat from their little brick headquarters on the Lachlan Valley Way.

The intersection is a busy one, especially during events like the Bathurst 1000, with thousands of vehicles streaming through Cowra.

And there to greet weary travellers are locals like Ian Reid and Dave Barrand from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club Driver Reviver team, doing their bit to save lives on the road.

“This place gets jam-packed at times,” Ian said.

“The other day I counted six mobile homes and seven caravans hooked up, plus single cars.”

The Driver Reviver site operates from 7am to 9pm throughout every peak travel period, staffed by a roster of dedicated local volunteers.

Their service is very much needed and appreciated.

“A couple I served coffee to this week said they’d driven from Brisbane and there hadn’t been a Driver Reviver open the whole way,” Ian said.

But it’s not just about a cuppa.

“It’s not just serving a cup of tea,” Ian said.

“It’s having a good chat with them - making sure they’re really refreshed before getting back on the road.”

Cowra’s Driver Reviver team offers more than just refreshments, they share local travel advice, tourist tips to encourage local visitation, and a genuine country welcome.

The program is kept running thanks to a rotating team of volunteers from across the community, including members of the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club, RSL Cowra Sub Branch, Cowra CWA, Cowra Uniting Church, Cowra SES, Cowra Lions Club, and many individual helpers.

Until just a year ago, Cowra’s Driver Reviver even operated 24 hours a day, with the Antique Vehicle Club members taking turns through the midnight-to-dawn shifts.

While the service is entirely volunteer-run, it also receives strong corporate support, allowing every traveller to enjoy a free Bushells tea or coffee, an Arnott’s biscuit, and most importantly, a reminder to take a break.

For Ian, Dave, and the many others who give their time, it’s simple: it's about saving lives on our roads.