Major restoration works at the Gooloogong Log Cabin have been completed thanks to government grant funding and the efforts of a dedicated volunteer committee.

In mid 2025, the Gooloogong Log Cabin Committee successfully secured funding through the Club Grants Category 3 program, administered by the NSW Government Office of Responsible Gambling within the NSW Department of Creative Industries, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport.

The project included replacing structural footings beneath the building, re-levelling sections of the hall floor, improving drainage and accessibility at the front entrance, and restoring the hall’s historic timber floors.

According to committee president Kylie Reeves, the works formed part of a long term restoration plan first established in 2010.

“In 2010 the committee created a long term plan to restore the hall, it was in quite a rundown state,” she said.

“Multiple funding opportunities have come our way in that time and the hall has had a complete makeover.”

The latest funding allowed the committee to tackle major structural improvements.

“We were able to replace two-thirds of the old footings and level up the floor, complete drainage, hardscape and landscape works to the front entry, as well as re-sand and seal the internal timber floors,” she said.

The structural works were carried out by James Carlisle Builders, who replaced the ageing timber piers beneath the building.

“The replacement of the footings was a mammoth task,” Ms Reeves said.

“Removing hundreds of very heavy timber piers and digging and pouring new steel footings into place was not a fun job at all.”

Landscaping and drainage improvements at the entrance were completed by Lachlan Valley Landscaping, led by Richard Ryan.

“Richard Ryan worked tirelessly through a very hot summer to excavate the old entrance pad, build a retaining wall, install drainage and construct the stone seating walls and pave the front of the hall,” she said.

Meanwhile, the hall’s timber floors were restored by Exclusive Floor Sanding.

“The floor has not been refinished, to my knowledge, since it lost its dance-floor shine many decades ago,” Ms Reeves said.

“The floor has had at least three major floods over it, so the enormity of the job was very challenging but the result is absolutely amazing.”

The Log Cabin has been a cornerstone of the Gooloogong community for nearly nine decades.

“The Log Cabin has been a part of the Gooloogong community for 88 years,” Ms Reeves said.

Originally built by a private developer, the building was purchased by the community in 1973 when three local farmers acted as guarantors for the purchase.

“Over time the community raised the funds to pay these gentlemen back and it has been community owned and managed ever since,” she said.

Over the years the hall has hosted countless balls, parties, gatherings, school events and community celebrations.

While the recent grant funded the major works, ongoing maintenance still relies heavily on community fundraising.

“The Log Cabin Hall is community owned which means the volunteer committee needs to raise all the funds required for its upkeep and management,” Ms Reeves said.

The venue’s major annual fundraiser, the Esky Ball, will return on 20 June this year.

“Our Annual Esky Ball is our major fundraiser that supports us,” she said.

“The grant funding is essential for major structural works that are outside our normal fundraising budget.”

“We would never have raised enough money otherwise to restore the building and do what we have achieved.”

Following the upgrades, Ms Reeves said the hall is now fully restored and ready to host events for decades to come.

“People’s eyes light up when they come into the venue,” she said.

“The hall offers a warm and inviting experience.”

“The Log Cabin will be the go to venue of the future now that it looks amazing both inside and out.”

The committee is now looking forward to celebrating a major milestone in the coming years.

“The Gooloogong community have been working for the Log Cabin for more than 50 years,” Ms Reeves said.

“We look forward to celebrating its 90th birthday in January 2028.”

“We’re proud to have restored the Log Cabin for our future generations to enjoy.”