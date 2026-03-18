Local farmers gathered last week for the first session of the Belubula PROGRAZE group, kicking off a practical program designed to help producers improve grazing management and pasture health.

Despite grey skies and rain, the conditions helped create a positive start to the program, with farmers comparing rain gauge readings and welcoming the long awaited rainfall across the region.

The program is delivered by Central Tablelands Local Land Services and forms part of the NSW Government’s broader commitment to supporting sustainable agriculture and resilient landscapes.

According to Sustainable Agriculture Facilitator Liz Davis, the PROGRAZE program focuses on helping farmers make informed grazing decisions.

“PROGRAZE is all about giving producers the practical skills they need to run more profitable and sustainable grazing systems,” Ms Davis said.

“The program helps farmers understand how their pastures and livestock interact, so they can make confident decisions that improve animal performance and pasture health, even in tough seasons.”

The course consists of eight half day workshops held four to six weeks apart, allowing participants to observe how seasonal conditions influence pasture growth and livestock management.

Groups are intentionally kept small, usually between 15 and 20 landholders, and sessions are run locally to ensure participants are working within similar grazing systems.

The rain that arrived on the day of the first workshop proved to be a talking point among participants.

“The grey skies and rain provided a positive start to our first session,” Ms Davis said.

“There were plenty of good humoured rain gauge comparisons and a real sense of relief as farmers compared rainfall after the long awaited 2 March downpour.”

She said the friendly competition between farmers was less about who received the most rain and more about celebrating the return of meaningful rainfall across much of the Central Tablelands.

The first workshop focused on several key areas of pasture and grazing management.

“The Belubula group’s first session was practical, hands on and full of great discussion, with plenty of ideas, questions and real world experience to share,” Ms Davis said.

Topics covered included the impact of poor water use, strategies for balancing productivity with long term sustainability, pasture assessment techniques, and how to take and handle accurate pasture cuts.

Ms Davis said learning to assess pasture conditions is a critical skill for livestock producers.

“It’s vital for farmers to understand how to assess and manage their pastures because good grazing decisions start with good information,” she said.

“When producers can accurately judge pasture quality and quantity, they’re better equipped to match feed to livestock needs, protect groundcover and maintain healthy, resilient paddocks.”

These skills, she explained, help farmers improve animal performance while maintaining strong pasture condition during both favourable and challenging seasons.

By the end of the program, participants will have developed a range of practical skills to support grazing decisions on their farms.

“Participants will learn to visually assess their pastures, fat score livestock, match feed to animal requirements and use grazing management to lift productivity,” Ms Davis said.

“It’s hands on, practical learning designed to empower producers with the tools they need to manage their country and their livestock more effectively.”

Producers interested in joining future PROGRAZE® groups across the Central Tablelands can register their interest through the NSW Government website.