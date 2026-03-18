The central west will be “throttled” by the combined effects of fuel supply and the closure of the Great Western Highway, Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee has told parliament.

Mr Gee called on the government to take immediate action to secure local fuel supply, and to commit funding for a genuine expressway through the mountains as an urgent national infrastructure priority project.

“The people of the Central West pay our taxes and contribute more than our fair share to this country," Mr Gee said.

"It's time that governments and political parties of all stripes stop treating our communities as an inconvenience and start giving us the infrastructure we need and we deserve.”

On Friday, the NSW Government announced specialist engineers had advised the Great Western Highway would remain closed at Victoria Pass for at least three months following a major geotechnical failure at Mitchell’s Causeway which has made the road unsafe.

The 194-year-old Mitchell’s Causeway, also known as the Convict Bridge, has been closed in both directions since Sunday 8 March, after monitoring by Transport for NSW detected significant cracking and movement in the substructure.

At the same time, fuel prices have soared in response to conflict in the Middle East.

On Monday, diesel reached 282.9 cents per litre at the local pumps, the cheapest unleaded 232.9 cents per litre for E10, rising with prices across the country.

Richard Kane from Ultra Canowindra says the prices reflect the sudden volatility of global oil markets.

"Independent service stations like ours rely on being able to purchase fuel competitively from a range of suppliers," he said.

"Since the conflict began, many independent retailers have effectively been cut off from supply through the major oil companies, which has significantly limited where we can source fuel.

"Under normal conditions we are able to shop around and secure competitive wholesale prices, allowing us to pass those savings onto customers.

"At the moment that option has largely disappeared, and we have been forced to source fuel through a much smaller pool of available suppliers.

"The wholesale prices we are currently paying are extremely high, and in most cases higher than the price currently displayed on our board.

"This situation is affecting many independent service stations across the region and reflects the volatility of the global fuel market."

The NRMA’s weekly fuel report said prices seemed to have flattened out for the time being, but how fast prices continue to rise will be dependent on future wholesale price increases.

Over the previous week the average Tapis crude rose $US 15.8 per barrel to $US 101.8 per barrel.

Mogas (unleaded price benchmark) rose $US 33.8 per barrel to $US 139.5 per barrel while Gasoil (diesel price benchmark) rose $US 40.7 per barrel to $US 179.7 per barrel.