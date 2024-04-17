Cowra Guardiansport
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

'FLAT' FIRST HALF

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
April 17 2024 - 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In an encounter at the Oberon Tigers Sports Recreation Grounds last Sunday, the Cowra Magpies clashed with the Oberon Tigers, resulting in a draw of 26-26.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.