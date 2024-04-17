Club Cowra manager retires

Club Cowra says thankyou to Retiring Manager Lloyd Garratt
After 14 years of service Club Cowra manager Lloyd Garrat has retired from the position.
Lloyd has been the custodian of some huge changes at the club overseeing the newly built motel and several major refurbishments.
Lloyd reflected on the achievements of the entire organisation at a morning tea held with Club Cowra Board and staff earlier this month.
He spoke of how he has enjoyed the challenges over the past decade and acknowledged everyone in the Club for their resilience particularly though the COVID period.
"We have had some tough times and we stuck together, and we came out the other side. I'm pretty proud of what we've achieved," Lloyd said in an emotional speech.
Club Cowra president Ken Apps congratulated and thanked Lloyd for his dedication and hard work over so many years and joined all present in wishing Lloyd all the best in his retirement.
Lloyd praised incoming manager Sharlene McLeish who has taken the reigns of Club Cowra.
"Sharlene will do a fantastic job. We all know she has the knowledge and the passion," Lloyd said.
Sharlene has been a mainstay at Club Cowra for approaching 30 years and has spent the last 12 as the Lloyd's assistant.
"I am very excited about he opportunity to take the Club to the next phase," Sharlene said. "We have a beautiful space, a very welcoming environment and most importantly great staff to really drive the plans we have".
ENTERTAIMENT EPICENTRE OF COWRA
X Factor Stars to play at CJ's @101Brisbane
From their childhood in film and musical theatre (Boy from Oz with Hugh Jackman, Titanic the Musical), brothers Makirum and Shardyn Fahey-Leigh, became household names as grand finalists "Brothers3" on the X Factor Australia.
Now with a fresh country/pop sound, Mak & Shar are primed to unleash their instinctive musical talents and infectious brotherly banter at venues across Australia.
Performing at CJ's@101Brisbane. the show will be FREE however bookings are recommended to secure your spot. Just call the Club on 63421144.
RAGING RIFFS
On April 27 from 7.30pm, Cowra will suffer a viscous sonic onslaught as the tones of Punk and Metal invade an unsuspecting town.
Club Cowra is excited to bring Whisperhead to a home-town show, supported by power-metallers Stone Sovereign from Orange, and local punk rockers Flaccid. Entry $5.
A highly charged night of hard-hitting entertainment right here at Club Cowra
Donations on the night for Beyond Blue.
