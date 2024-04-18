What's on in Cowra and surrounds

Cowra Hospital Auxiliary Street Stall
April 19
All proceeds made at the street stall will be used to purchase patient equipment for our hospital.
Cowra Home Games
April 20
Cowra Magpies will face off against the Grenfell Goannas at 3pm on Sid Kallas Oval. Cowra Eagles will kick off their season at 3.15pm at the union grounds against Forbes Platypi.
Flickerfest at Rosnay Organic
April 21
Flickerfest is back for 2024 at the Rosnay Vineyards Cellar Door, kicking off their festival of short films at 7pm.
Canowindra Open Gardens
April 22
Come and see some of Canowindra's beautiful gardens, contact Canowindra Connections on 0480450079
Windowrie Wine Tasting
April 23
Windowrie Wines will be hosting a tasting at 6.30pm at the Canowindra Services Club.
Painting Workshop
April 24
Canowindra Connections Centre will be hosting a landscape painting workshop for kids aged 12 and above from 10am.
ANZAC Day Commemorations
April 25
5.50am Dawn Service at cenotaph, Brisbane Street. 9.30am Ceremony at Cowra War Cemetery. 10.20am March form up prior to community wreath-laying service on Brisbane Street. 11am Community service at River Park. 12.30pm Service at the Cowra Locomotive Depot.
Darbys Falls ANZAC Day
April 25
Please meet at the fire station at 9.45 for a 10am service with guest speaker Tony Cambell, and join them for morning team afterwards.
Bjorn Again Concert
April 26
Bjorn Again will perform alongside the Canowindra Balloon Challenge at the Canowindra Sports Ground
Cabonne Community Glow 2024
April 27
The 2024 event promises to be an amazing spectacle at the Cabonne Community Glow
LVHR Train Rides & Scone Train
April 28
Trains will depart on the hour from 10am, no need to prebook.
