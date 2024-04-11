Party thyme for Cowra M & D

The Cowra Musical and Drama Society held a special event last Sunday as they hosted their first garden party fundraiser, bringing together music, ambiance, and community spirit.
The event, held at the scenic gardens of Christine and Peter Delaney at Farleigh, welcomed around 60 attendees who revelled in the charming setting and the tunes of a classical guitarist.
President Sheryl-Ann Pulling expressed her delight, stating, "it was showcased in the garden," emphasising the society's aim to raise its profile within the Cowra community.
Ms Pulling extended gratitude to various groups, including the CWA, Canowindra Garden Club, Cowra Garden Club, and Rotary from Cowra, who were invited to partake in the festivities.
"We sold tickets previously so the number of people were expected but in future we would love to host more of the community," Ms Pulling said, expressing hopes for broader community engagement in future events.
Guests were treated to grazing boxes catered by Robin Turneau, enhancing the atmosphere of the occasion.
Reflecting on the success of the event, Ms Pulling noted, "as far as I know, this is the first garden party we've ever held," highlighting the significance of the occasion for the society.
Ms Pulling further emphasised the dual purpose of the fundraiser, stating, "it was a fundraiser but the primary objective was to raise the society's profile in the Cowra community".
"The money raised will be for further social events, but it will also go towards our productions," she said.
Classical guitarist Eduardo Ruiz entertained guests at the M&D Garden party last weekend
