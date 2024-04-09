Cowra Guardiansport
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Historic win for Magpies

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
April 10 2024 - 8:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Stephen Ingram was one of many good players for the Magpies on Saturday.
Captain Stephen Ingram was one of many good players for the Magpies on Saturday.

In the opening game of the Woodbridge Cup season, the Cowra Magpies showed their strength on Saturday night, clinching a dominating 42-4 victory over the Blayney Bears at Sid Kallas Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.